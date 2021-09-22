TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.
Shares of TGNA opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.
About TEGNA
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
