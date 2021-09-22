TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Downgraded by Barrington Research to Market Perform

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of TGNA opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TEGNA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TEGNA during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

