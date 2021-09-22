Tecsys Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of TCS opened at C$57.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.74. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$27.47 and a twelve month high of C$66.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.78. The firm has a market cap of C$826.79 million and a P/E ratio of 134.12.

Get Tecsys alerts:

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$32.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecsys will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Tecsys

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.