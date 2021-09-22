Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 7,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

TECK has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.31.

NYSE:TECK traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 335,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,069,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,418,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,683,000 after buying an additional 648,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,352,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,127,000 after buying an additional 597,685 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

