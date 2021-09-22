TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $3,347,200.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TTGT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,040. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02.
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TechTarget by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
