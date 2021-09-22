TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Sells $3,347,200.00 in Stock

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TTGT stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.28. 2,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,040. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.02.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in TechTarget by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,419 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TechTarget by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

