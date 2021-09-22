TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) vs. Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Head to Head Contrast

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -25.55% Vaxcyte N/A -25.60% -22.55%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TCR2 Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$67.12 million ($2.40) -3.95 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$89.22 million ($3.02) -8.37

Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TCR2 Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Vaxcyte 0 0 0 0 N/A

TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.30, suggesting a potential upside of 261.81%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats Vaxcyte on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle in May 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

