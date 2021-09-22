Taylor Wealth Management Partners Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $201.44 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $311.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

