Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 2,315 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Willdan Group were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Willdan Group by 112.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of WLDN stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,390. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $424.64 million, a PE ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.26). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $84.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Procell sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $70,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael A. Bieber sold 22,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $842,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

