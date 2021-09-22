Taylor Wealth Management Partners Raises Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.26% of TransMedics Group worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $830,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,975,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $549,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $1,266,043. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.39. 265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.09. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.