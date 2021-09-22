Taylor Wealth Management Partners Boosts Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. FormFactor makes up about 2.0% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.20% of FormFactor worth $5,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 12.7% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 421,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FormFactor by 67.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 39,127 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in FormFactor by 22.4% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in FormFactor in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,487. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.51. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CL King started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

