Tarena International (TEDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

