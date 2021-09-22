Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,310,000 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the August 15th total of 17,150,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,071,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,374,041,000 after purchasing an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,902,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,880,971,000 after buying an additional 93,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after buying an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.91. 134,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,293,594. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average of $117.36. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

