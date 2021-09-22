Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.03 Million

Analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce $57.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the lowest is $56.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology posted sales of $49.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $220.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.06 million to $221.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $269.04 million, with estimates ranging from $265.01 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

TCMD stock opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $889.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after purchasing an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after purchasing an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,468,000 after acquiring an additional 54,638 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,019 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

