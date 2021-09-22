T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after purchasing an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 178.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.92.

Shares of TMUS opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.40.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

