Syscoin (SYS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $173.88 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Syscoin has a total market cap of $173.88 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000639 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.00367489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 619,499,799 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

