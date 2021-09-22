Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Position Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 51,928 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SYKE. Barrington Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th.

SYKE stock opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.73 and a 52 week high of $54.01.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.39 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

