Swiss National Bank Sells 10,500 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of BGC Partners worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,950 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 9.7% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 925,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BGC Partners by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BGC Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,401,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,090,000 after acquiring an additional 551,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BGC Partners by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 437,609 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $512.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.05 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

