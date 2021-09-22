Swiss National Bank Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $54.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

