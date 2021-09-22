SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BeiGene in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($5.17). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $417.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($5.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($15.00) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($16.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 138.52% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $388.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $320.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.94. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total value of $164,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 570,947 shares of company stock valued at $77,195,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in BeiGene by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after acquiring an additional 142,499 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,627,000 after buying an additional 522,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,234,000 after buying an additional 59,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after buying an additional 104,898 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

