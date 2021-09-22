Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.67. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.85 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

