Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 14,700 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

