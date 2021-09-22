Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 23,259 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,432 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,259 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Progress Software worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Progress Software stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.28.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

