Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $93.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.80.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

