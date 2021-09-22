Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 23,063 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

BLL opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

