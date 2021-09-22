Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Domtar were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Domtar by 535.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Domtar by 409.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Domtar in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Domtar in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Domtar in the first quarter worth about $218,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $54.90 on Wednesday. Domtar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

