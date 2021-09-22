Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 29,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after purchasing an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at $30,767,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 448,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,519,000 after acquiring an additional 146,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,734.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 136,646 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.31. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

