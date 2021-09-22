Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

