SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.06

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$10.88. SunOpta shares last traded at C$11.03, with a volume of 84,404 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$15.35 price target on shares of SunOpta in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 13.10.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

