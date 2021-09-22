Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sunoco by 5,746.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,274,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

NYSE:SUN opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.81. Sunoco LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.68.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. Sunoco’s revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 434.21%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

