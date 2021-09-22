Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29,995.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last week, Sumokoin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $29,995.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 44,295,998 coins and its circulating supply is 37,595,998 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

