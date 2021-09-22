Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 3,800 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $66,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Ramin Sayar sold 21,472 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $384,778.24.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 2,600 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $53,014.00.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -14.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth $29,006,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $3,301,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

