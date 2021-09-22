Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 150,009 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,313 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 106,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 70,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 43,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%.

