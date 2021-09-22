Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Jabil (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 5,235 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 658% compared to the average daily volume of 691 call options.

JBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Get Jabil alerts:

In other Jabil news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $579,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,121,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,940. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 7.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average is $56.08. Jabil has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $63.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.