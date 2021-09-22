Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 7,354 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 820% compared to the typical volume of 799 call options.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.80 price objective for the company.

NYSE:CZOO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. The stock had a trading volume of 37,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,995. Cazoo Group has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

