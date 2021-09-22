Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aethlon Medical Call Options (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,398 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,399% compared to the average daily volume of 376 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aethlon Medical by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

AEMD stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. 1,506,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,848. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

