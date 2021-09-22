Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Protagonist Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 16,875 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 6,788% compared to the average volume of 245 call options.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,383,000 after purchasing an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,040,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,459,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,288,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 147,487 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,155,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 986,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,664 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $728.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.78.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

