Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.
Shares of SFIX opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.07 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.57 and a beta of 1.97.
A number of equities analysts have commented on SFIX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.79.
About Stitch Fix
Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.