Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $130.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.22 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

