Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $130.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $112.22 on Monday. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.26.
In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $358,133,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
