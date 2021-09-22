SThree (LON:STEM) Hits New 1-Year High at $592.00

SThree plc (LON:STEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 590 ($7.71), with a volume of 458659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 580 ($7.58).

STEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 519.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 450.53. The stock has a market cap of £785.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. SThree’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

In other SThree news, insider Andrew Beach bought 3,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 581 ($7.59) per share, with a total value of £20,009.64 ($26,142.72).

About SThree (LON:STEM)

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

