Stewart Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 2.7% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.29.

PH stock traded up $5.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,707. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $192.25 and a 12-month high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

