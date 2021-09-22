Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.46 billion-$1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a market cap of $622.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.35. Sterling Construction has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $401.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Sterling Construction news, Director Julie Dill purchased 10,000 shares of Sterling Construction stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.56 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

