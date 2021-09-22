Stephen T. Boswell Acquires 5,200 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CNOB opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $29.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million. Research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Amundi bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

