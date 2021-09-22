State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,607 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMED. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 195.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 63.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED stock opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $84.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,499.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $65,260.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,812 shares of company stock worth $10,165,539. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.54.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.