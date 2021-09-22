State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 270 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 585.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,284,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,976,000 after buying an additional 2,804,919 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,964,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,029,000 after purchasing an additional 522,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,729,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 74.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,637,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,644,000 after purchasing an additional 699,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,520,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,968,000 after purchasing an additional 88,541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Shares of SPR opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.09. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.25.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

