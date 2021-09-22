State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EQT opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

