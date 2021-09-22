State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.16 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hexcel worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 15.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,908,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 47.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.93.

NYSE HXL opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -229.36 and a beta of 1.52. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.30 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

