State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,353 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $66.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

