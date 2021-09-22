State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Air Lease worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Air Lease by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Air Lease by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Lease by 1.1% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL stock opened at $36.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $491.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

