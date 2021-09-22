Starbase Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. In the last week, Starbase has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $684,259.94 and approximately $624,548.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00055520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00130524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

