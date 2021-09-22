SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) & NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Critical Contrast

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SPX FLOW has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SPX FLOW and NN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW 1 3 0 0 1.75 NN 0 1 1 0 2.50

SPX FLOW presently has a consensus price target of $66.67, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%. NN has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.57%. Given NN’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than SPX FLOW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of NN shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of SPX FLOW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of NN shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SPX FLOW and NN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW 4.38% 9.29% 4.61% NN 32.94% 5.90% 1.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPX FLOW and NN’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW $1.35 billion 2.38 $5.90 million $1.47 52.52 NN $427.53 million 0.51 -$100.59 million ($0.16) -31.50

SPX FLOW has higher revenue and earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPX FLOW, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SPX FLOW beats NN on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc. engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. The Industrial segment serves customers in the chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial and water treatment industries. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About NN

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

