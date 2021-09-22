SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Shares of SPSC opened at $156.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 125.94 and a beta of 0.93. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.96 and a 52-week high of $156.39.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

